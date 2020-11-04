Jim Crow Wins Florida for Donald Trump

As things stand at midnight, Donald Trump is projected to win the State of Florida by about 375,000 votes.

But there was a huge elephant in the polling booth this year, and his name is Jim Crow.

In 2018, Floridians voted two-to-one to amend the state constitution and allow most ex-felons to regain the right to vote. But in 2019, Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature functionally overturned that referendum by requiring that ex-felons also pay any outstanding fees and fines associated with their sentence.