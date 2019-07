The homemade peanut butter ice cream is great. The gnats are awful; they divebomb your eyes.

Plains, Georgia hasn’t changed much since Jimmy Carter returned home after losing re-election 40 forty years ago.

It’s still a pretty isolated place to my urban eyes. The only restaurant in town just shut down, which is why the hundreds of out-of-towners here on this hot and steamy summer Sunday to hear President Carter teach Sunday School are having ice cream for lunch.