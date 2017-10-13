Jimmy Fallon on Why He Doesn’t Slam Trump: ‘It’s Just Not What I Do’

In a preview of a Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist interview set to air, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon responds to criticisms about why he has not gone full force in on jokes slamming President Trump.

“It’s just not what I do,” Fallon says. “I think it would be weird for me to start doing it now. I don’t really even care that much about politics —- I’ve got to be honest.”

Fallon has received much criticism about his seemingly light-hearted coverage of the president. Last September, he ruffled then-candidate Trump’s hair on his show.

Although the late-night talk show host has joked about past presidents, he says he does not see a future for himself in political comedy, especially with so many other hosts already making jokes.

“With Trump, every day’s a new thing,” Fallon says and goes on to explain how the president’s actions are not a laughing matter.

“He gives a lot of material. A lot of stuff is hard to even make a joke about because it just too serious.”

Here’s the full preview, with the interview set to air Sunday.