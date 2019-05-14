Last month, the hosts of Fox & Friends openly worried that Mayor Pete Buttigieg might be the next Barack Obama. Now, Jimmy Fallon may have just confirmed their worst nightmare.

On Monday night, Buttigieg joined the Tonight Show host for his latest edition of “Slow Jam the News.” The recurring bit started as a vehicle for former NBC News anchor Brian Williams and has featured cameos from the likes of Chris Christie and Mitt Romney. But by far the most memorable versions of the musical sketch came in 2012 and then again in 2016 with President Obama joining Fallon and The Roots.

Wearing his signature crisp white button-down and tie, a smiling Buttigieg strode on stage during Fallon’s monologue to cheers from the crowd. “Hello, I’m Mayor Pete Buttigieg,” he said. “And I too, would like to slow jam this news.”

With that, The Roots started up their sultry groove as Buttigieg introduced himself to viewers. “Though I’m running this race to beat President Trump, I’m not going to spend all my time talking about President Trump,” he said into the camera. “I want to talk about you and the needs of everyday Americans.”

“Aww, yeah, Pete Buttigieg wants to satisfy all your needs,” Fallon added as the candidate smirked in the background. “Ever since he declared his candidacy, America’s been all hot and bothered for him. And now Mayor Pete’s going all in.”

Later, after The Roots briefly broke into Bubba Sparxxx’s “Ms. New Booty”—“Butti, Butti, Butti, Butti rockin’ everywhere”—Buttigieg stood by his decision to “hook up” with Fox News at the start of his campaign and said he wanted to attract Democrats and Republicans. “So you’re saying you go both ways?” Fallon asked provocatively.

“No, I’m just gay,” Buttigieg answered.