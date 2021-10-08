Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah Mock Fox News’ 25th Anniversary ‘Circle Jerk’

Thursday, October 7th marks exactly 25 years since Fox News first hit cable boxes everywhere. And Jimmy Kimmel was not going to let the occasion pass without shouting out the network’s major milestone in his late-night monologue.

“That’s right,” Kimmel said. “Fox News is now old enough to rent a car, fill it with immigrants and claim it’s heading to your grandma’s house to bury her alive.”

Noting that they’ve been “celebrating all day over at Mordor,” the host shared a clip of the “little birthday circle jerk” that Fox & Friends held at a diner in Greenville, South Carolina, earlier in the day. “Turns out they’re pretty excited about this special day.”

Asked why it was “so important” to celebrate the big anniversary, one woman instead ranted about supposedly diseased immigrants coming across the border. “Are they bringing hoof-in-mouth disease in here to the United States?” she wondered aloud. In turn, her interviewer helpfully added, “Not to mention COVID…”

“Well, happy birthday Fox!” Kimmel said, laughing. “If that isn’t Fox News in a nutshell, I really don’t know what is. I mean, that sums it all up right there.” He concluded, “Think whatever you like about Fox News, I guess with all the problems we have in the country right now, sometimes it’s just nice to turn on a channel and escape reality, you know?”

The Daily Show, meanwhile, took a different approach, putting out an epic montage of Fox’s worst on-air sexual harassment moments to mark a quarter century on TV.