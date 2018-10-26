On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on the pipe bombs being sent to outspoken critics of President Trump, including the Obamas, the Clintons, Joe Biden, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former CIA chief John Brennan, Obama AG Eric Holder, CNN and Robert De Niro.

“I’m glad I never said anything about him,” joked Jimmy Kimmel, adding, “You think Robert De Niro is going to be scared by a pipe [bomb]? This is a man who made Dirty Grandpa. You’re gonna have to do a lot more to scare him off!”

The late-night host then weighted in on the Trump media allies who keep claiming that the bombs being sent to his critics are “false flags”—as in these people somehow orchestrated assassination attempts on themselves.

“And of course, the nut patrol is now out in full force,” said Kimmel. “A number of prominent right-wingers are floating what they call ‘false flag’ theories. Lou Dobbs has an interesting idea about who might be behind the bombs to CNN and the Democrats: CNN and the Democrats.”

Yes, Fox News host Lou Dobbs tweeted (and deleted) the following:

“#Dobbs should be a code for adult diapers,” cracked Kimmel. “If you’re not familiar with Lou Dobbs, Lou used to be on CNN but he eventually became so geriatrically unhinged that CNN had to send him to Fox to live out the remainder of his days, and so now he spends his days coming up with conspiracy theories.”

Trump, as is his wont, blamed the media for the bombs sent… to the media.

“As part of a larger national effort to bridge our divides and bring people together, the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories,” Trump exclaimed, offering no evidence to back it up, as usual. “Have to do it. Have to do it.”

“Blaming the media for bombs that were sent to the media is like blaming skyscrapers for 9/11: it’s mind-boggling,” said Kimmel. “It’s #Dobbs is what it is.”