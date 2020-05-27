With the rest of his late-night competition taking the week off for Memorial Day, Jimmy Kimmel was back at it Tuesday night. And he still wasn’t done going after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The host began his monologue, however, with Donald Trump, who just last week “by unauthorized presidential order, made a sweeping declaration to open all churches, temples and places of worship, in an effort to make sure that the most devout Americans get a chance to contract the coronavirus too.”

So Kimmel was shocked that, “man of faith” that he is, Trump did not spend this past Sunday morning at church, but rather on the golf course. “Because that’s what Jesus would do I guess?” he joked.

“You know, people say he’s unfit to be president,” Kimmel added. “They forget he’s barely even fit to play golf.”

“The point Liger Woods seems to be missing is that it looks bad for the president to be golfing with a hundred thousand Americans dead and a stay-at-home order in place,” he said. “But try explaining optics to a guy who stared directly into an eclipse.”

But what really got Kimmel was the “brazen hypocrisy” of Trump golfing during a pandemic after attacking Obama for hitting the links during the 2014 Ebola scare that claimed a total of two lives on American soil.

After playing another clip of the Fox & Friends crew defending the president for “leading the way” on the reopening of the country, Kimmel asked, “Do they know that it’s not safe to have your nose so far up the president’s ass right now? There’s a virus going around!”

Then he came to Trump and his team’s continued attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask on Monday during his first public appearance in months.

“The White House Press Secretary Kylie Macaroni was asked why her boss would criticize Biden for doing what the CDC tells us to do, wear a face mask in public, and she had a very good answer for that,” Kimmel said.

McEnany told reporters, “The president’s excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement. It is a bit peculiar though that in his basement right next to his wife he’s not wearing a mask but he's wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distanced, so I think that there was a discrepancy there.”

“No you don’t, you don’t think that,” Kimmel shot back. “You’re a willfully ignorant woman.”

