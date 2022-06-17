Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Absentee Dad’ Herschel Walker

During his monologue Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel took aim at former NFL star and current Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after a series of reports from The Daily Beast about the multiple children he fathered that he’s been hiding from the public.

“Just in time for Father’s Day, we found out he has not one but three children he somehow forgot to mention,” Kimmel explained. “He has four kids and raised one of them, which is interesting because he’s a very outspoken critic of absentee fathers. He blames every societal problem on absentee dads and I guess he would know, because he is one!”

The host went on to joke that Walker has “so many kids” they’re thinking of bringing Maury Povich “out of retirement” to track them all down.

“Maybe there’s a simple explanation for this,” Kimmel said, joking that it’s possible Walker just “can’t count to four.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel went after Walker’s fellow Georgian Marjorie Taylor Greene for complaining that the “criminals who broke into the Capitol are being treated like criminals.”

In a speech in which she compared the insurrectionists to George Floyd, she said that she visited them in a D.C. jail and was shocked to see how “filthy, dirty and disgusting” they were.

“Well, then you have something in common,” Kimmel joked in response.