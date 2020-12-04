Twitter spent most of the day on Thursday trying to predict which Saturday Night Live cast member would portray the latest unbelievable election “witness” to emerge from Rudy Giuliani’s “hearings.” The consensus seemed to be Kate McKinnon, but she would likely have trouble playing both Giuliani and Melissa Carone.

Either way, it was Jimmy Kimmel who got the first late-night crack at Carone during his monologue Thursday night.

“Cousin Rudy is at it again,” the host said. “There is some crazy stuff going on right now that most people probably aren’t even aware of. The nuttiest of the nutty Trump nuts are showing up to what they’re calling ‘election hearings’ and all the looneys are coming out of the bin.”

“Last night we were introduced to a new character in the Trumperverse, a woman named Melissa Carone—no relation to the virus,” Kimmel joked. “And I say character because I’ve watched this clip around 14 times now and I am still not convinced she’s a real person.”

After playing the video of Carone complaining about how many times she’s been “threat-end” for coming forward, Kimmel said, “This woman, who it seemed like she was even making Rudy Giuliani nervous, believes this nonsense that even Trump doesn’t actually believe. She spent most of her time accusing the Democrats of stealing the election by attacking Republican politicians.”

Then, following another clip in which the “witness”—whose allegations of voter fraud were previously ruled “not credible” by a Michigan judge—appeared to be slurring her words, he asked, “What are the odds she’s wearing a ‘Rosé All Day’ tank top under that scarf?” And then, to add insult to injury, “Watch your back, Judge Jeanine!”

