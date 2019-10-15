With all of the other network late-night hosts taking Columbus Day (and the rest of the week) off, it was left to Jimmy Kimmel to fill the nation in on everything happening in Trumpworld Monday night.

“Meanwhile in Washington, the impeachment train is picking up steam,” Kimmel told his audience, breaking down the various developments, from the testimony of Trump’s former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, to the pending flip from Trump’s ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland.

“And on top of that, the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is said to be under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for his dealings in Ukraine,” Kimmel said, noting that Trump now seems unsure whether or not Giuliani is still his lawyer. “And that must have ruffled some feathers because over the weekend he had lunch with Rudy and then tweeted his support.”

“Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!” Trump tweeted.

“Is there such a thing as a two-sided witch hunt?” Kimmel asked. “Because I don’t know, was there a group of witches that hunted down regular people?”

“The President is melting down like a creamsicle in July,” the host added. “He’s threatening to sue Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. Who is he going to get to sue them? All his lawyers are either in jail—or going there.”

Then, Kimmel moved on to Trump’s unlikely feud with Fox News. As The New York Times reported over the weekend, the president personally called Fox CEO Suzanne Scott to complain that the network was not being sufficiently deferential to him.

“He really is the snowiest, flakiest snowflake there ever has been, isn’t he?” Kimmel said. “You could ski on Donald Trump!”

Monday was also Kimmel’s first episode since anchor Shepard Smith abruptly left Fox News after 23 years with the network. “Shepard Smith was one of the only reasons they were able to use the word ‘news’ after Fox with a straight face,” the host added.

From there, Kimmel premiered his new promo for Trump’s potential Fox News competitor channel, complete with shows like “Broads on a Couch,” “Nugent at Noon” and “Killin’ Time with O.J. Simpson.”