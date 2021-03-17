After taking some particularly brutal shots at a post-presidency Donald Trump on Monday, Jimmy Kimmel pivoted on Tuesday to take on his “fraudigal son.”

As the late-night host explained, “DJTJ is angry that Biden hasn’t weighed in on the sexual misconduct allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is getting close to breaking presidaddy’s all-time sexual misconduct record by an American politician.”

During an especially unhinged appearance on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo the night before, Trump Jr. said that Biden is “probably not the best person to talk about these things given his history of sniffing children.”

Trump Jr. seemed to be referring to past accusations of inappropriate touching by Biden but was also deliberately winking toward the QAnon conspiracy theories surrounding Democratic politicians and pedophilia.

“We want to know what you are sniffing, that’s what we’d like to know,” Kimmel shot back. “If I was you Donny, I’d stuff the word ‘sniffing’ back into the family thesaurus.”

Then, after playing another clip of Trump Jr. claiming that Biden has had “the most disastrous first 60 days in the history of American politics and certainly the presidency,” Kimmel issued a challenge.

“Name 10 presidents. Go ahead, we’ll wait,” the host said, “I’m working on a new game show for Donald Trump Jr. It’s called ‘Name 10 Presidents and Pee in this Cup.’”