Jimmy Kimmel Defends Stormy Daniels After ‘Suspicious’ Strip Club Arrest

“Remember Stormy Daniels? The president’s $130,000 friend?” Jimmy Kimmel asked his audience Thursday night.

As the host explained, the porn star who was paid off to stay silent about an alleged affair with Donald Trump “had a brush with the law” the night before in Columbus, Ohio. Daniels was arrested while performing her show at a strip club for supposedly touching patrons who turned out to be undercover police officers.

“Under Ohio state law an employee who appears nude or seminude is prohibited from touching patrons on the premises of a sexually-oriented business unless it’s a family member,” Kimmel said. “That’s the law. And just like that, the state of Ohio shoots past Florida in the race for creepiest state.”

According to a police report on the arrest, Daniels grabbed Detective Shana Keckley’s head and “began smacking her face with her bare breasts and holding her face between her breasts against her chest” before doing the same to another female officer, Mary Praither.

“Why the police were even in the club is suspicious,” Kimmel added, noting that there were three undercover cops in the club for what her lawyer Michael Avenatti has called a “politically motivated” sting operation. “I have to say, it does seem suspicious that there were police there to arrest a stripper in a strip club for stripping. But whatever side of this you are on, one thing you have to admit is that Stormy Daniels really takes a nice mug shot.”

Prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges against Daniels and the Columbus Police Department conceded that it made a “mistake.”