Jimmy Kimmel Defends Trump’s Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jimmy Kimmel came awfully close to defending Donald Trump Tuesday night.

The host began his nightly monologue by talking about the West Hollywood City Council’s vote to remove Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it has been repeatedly vandalized by the president’s critics.

“Here’s the thing,” Kimmel said. “Trump’s star isn’t in West Hollywood where they voted, it’s in Hollywood. And one has absolutely nothing to do with the other. West Hollywood and Hollywood are like Virginia and West Virginia, they’re unrelated, which means there’s no reason for the West Hollywood City Council to be voting on this.”

“This is like if your next-door neighbors voted for you to paint your house,” he added. “They didn’t install his star, they didn’t pay for his star. And when the star is damaged, it doesn’t cost them anything. This is none of their business.”

Kimmel, whose studio sits smack-dab in the middle of Hollywood, said, “This is our sidewalk, this is our filthy, disease-ridden, urine-soaked sidewalk. If you busy-bodies want to remove something from it, how about you adopt one of the 12 drunken Spidermen we have out there?”

“You know who has a star right next to Donald Trump?” Kimmel asked. “Kevin Spacey has one right there. No one says a word about it.” He added, “That is as close as I get to defending Donald Trump.”

Of course, moments later, Kimmel was back to mocking the president for reportedly TiVo-ing his own rallies and making people watch them with him in the private dining room next to the Oval Office.

“I guess this is the closest he gets to sex now,” the host joked. “Isn’t that sad? This is like the guy who hangs out at his high school five years after he graduated level sad. And maybe the saddest part of the story is that the White House still has a TiVo.”