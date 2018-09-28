Jimmy Kimmel loves to hate on Donald Trump Jr.—and tonight was no exception.

DJTJ, as the late-night host likes to call him, tweeted “a number of idiotic comments” during Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony on Thursday morning, including this one about her aversion to planes: “ I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying. Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all.”

“I agree, you’re not a psychology professor,” Kimmel said. “You are a dull-witted human canker sore who shoots baby hippos out of daddy’s helicopter because it’s the only way you can get an erection.”

“Do us a favor, put the Twitter aside, go rub a tub of Axe extreme-hold hair gel on your empty head, you chinless son of a circus peanut,” he continued. “Could there be a dumber thing to be than Donald Trump Jr.?”

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel went after the Republican senators who were “too scared” to question Dr. Ford and instead enlisted sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to do it for them. “She was supposed to question Brett Kavanaugh too and she did ask a couple of questions,” he said, “but all of a sudden she disappeared like Roseanne.”

“This Dr. Ford was an exceptionally believable witness,” Kimmel said, noting that “even the gang at Fox News” found her credible. “Maybe more than anything, it was striking to see someone questioned before the Senate who actually answered questions,” he added. “I think that’s a first.”

But, he continued, “some of the Republicans senators put on quite a show of fabricated outrage today, particularly Lindsey Graham” who “lit up like someone left a thumbtack on Liberace’s piano bench.”