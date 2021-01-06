Jimmy Kimmel Destroys Trump’s ‘Million Moron’ #StopTheSteal March

Before Donald Trump’s #StopTheSteal rally begins in earnest on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel got a head start mocking the opening ceremonies Tuesday night, including a COVID-19-denying speaker who urged attendees to hug each other to create a superspreader event.

“The gloves were off, and so were the masks at this rally,” the late-night host said during his monologue. “A real dipwit named Clay Clark took the stage today to convince the hardcore members of Trump’s cult to kill themselves once and for all.”

Kimmel played a montage of Clark declaring that COVID is “not deadly” before telling the Trump supporters in the crowd, “Turn to the person next to you, give them a hug, someone you don’t know. Go hug somebody.” As they followed his deeply misguided advice, he chanted, “It’s a mass spreader event!”

“Now everybody come up and grab a Tide Pod, let’s eat!” Kimmel added. “The stupidity is breathtaking. Literally. Many of those people will be on a ventilator soon.”

“And tomorrow is the big one,” he continued. “The ‘Million Moron March’ is tomorrow. President Trump says he’ll be there. Of course he will.”

From there, Kimmel moved on to the “talking heads who eagerly peddle these cockamamie claims that the election was stolen.” And “none are more blindly loyal to this cause than a crazy old woman named Lou Dobbs,” he added before playing the clip of the Fox Business host complaining that there is still no “actual proof” for the “crimes that everyone knows were committed.”

“Yeah, right, everyone knows crimes were committed, we just can’t find proof!” Kimmel said. “But that’s not gonna stop us from tearing this country apart!”

