Jimmy Kimmel Drags Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Idiotic Anti-Mask Stunt

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday mocked freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for a lame stunt she pulled after House Democrats blocked a Republican-backed bill doing away with a mask mandate in Congress.

Greene had received a written warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for refusing to wear a mask while on the floor. She then felt it necessary to not only put the letter through a paper shredder, but to film it and share the video on social media for her supporters to eat up.

“It took awhile,” Kimmel joked, “but we finally found the one thing House Republicans aren’t willing to cover up: their faces.”

In the video, Greene, who must have been taking a break from chasing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez through the Capitol while yelling about antifa, made the vague claim that “you can’t discriminate against people simply because they won’t wear a mask.” She then proved to the world that she knows the proper way to discard a piece of paper that has sensitive information on it.

“So cool, right?” Kimmel said sarcastically. “Of all the problems in this country, that is what this imbecile is focused on. Maybe she could put her brain in that shredder next.”

Greene and other House Republicans supported the legislation even though less than half of them are vaccinated.

“It feels like the end of an episode of The Twilight Zone [where] we finally find the cure for the disease everyone has but they’re too dumb to take it,” Kimmel pointed out.

This isn’t the first time Greene has made news regarding wearing masks in Congress. Last week, an aide to the congresswoman reportedly got into a shouting match with Rep. Eric Swalwell over the policy.