Jimmy Kimmel Drags Nikki Haley Over Lame Trump Impeachment Defense

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a chunk of his late-night monologue to the upcoming Trump Impeachment Part II.

“Only five Republicans today voted in favor of the trial, which means there’s no chance Trump will be convicted,” explained Kimmel of Tuesday’s Senate vote on whether to dismiss it before it even begins. “Even Mitch McConnell, who specifically said Trump provoked the [Capitol riot] crowd, voted against it. I knew we should’ve been suspicious when he did the right thing. That was a sign. Some Republicans say impeachment would divide the nation even more, some make the ridiculous claim that it’s unconstitutional to convict a president after he leaves office.”

But the argument that “makes the least amount of sense,” according to Kimmel, came from none other than Trump’s former ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, who resigned from her post in October 2018 just a day after the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) accused her of accepting seven free flights aboard private jets belonging to a trio of prominent South Carolina businessmen. (CNN speculated that she may have been pushed out by John Bolton and Mike Pompeo or pondering a 2024 presidential run, which seems likelier.)

“I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment,” Haley told Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show. “[Democrats] say they’re for unity. They beat him up before he got into office, they’re beating him up after he leaves office. I mean, at some point, give the man a break!”

Give the man a break. Kimmel couldn’t believe it. “Yeah! I mean, your honor, people were screaming at him when he broke into the bank, they were screaming at him when he robbed the bank, the police caught him robbing the bank. It’s enough already, move on!” he joked. “This is the ‘tough on crime’ party. This is the party that investigated Benghazi for over two years—we still don’t know what Benghazi is. This is the man who still hasn’t admitted he lost the election. Move on. It’s been almost a week and we’ve gotta move on from this!”

For those who don’t remember, Haley supported Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 Republican presidential primary and said of Trump, “I will not stop until we fight a man that chooses not to disavow the KKK. That is not a part of our party. That’s not who we want as president. We will not allow that in our country!”

Guess the cushy Cabinet position changed her tune.