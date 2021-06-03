Jimmy Kimmel Dunks on Trump for Deleting His Failing Blog

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of former President Donald Trump after he decided to put an end to his own blog, even after one of his advisers just a few months ago promised that it would be “the hottest ticket in social media.”

“I know, it’s a real punch in the gut for me too,” Kimmel said sarcastically. “He was very excited about this blog for the first month after he was banned on Twitter, and now he’s just abandoning it. It’s a move he calls, ‘The Eric.’”

Kimmel pointed out that the reason for the blog’s discontinuation was how few visitors the site was attracting. On its final day, the site received only 1,500 shares or comments on Twitter or Facebook—a meager amount that Trump apparently has felt warrants the launch of another platform, according to an adviser to the former president.

This has led to another easy opportunity for views, Kimmel reasoned.

“So from now on he’s just going to write bitchy little notes from the dry-erase board at the Mar-a-Lago station, just so more people will see them,” the late-night host said.

The former president has spent his post-presidential time mostly holed up in his Florida golf club, although this summer he is expected to spend time at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, where the Secret Service is reportedly spending nearly $35,000 to rent portable toilets, as reported by The Daily Beast.

It is uncommon for former U.S. presidents to charge rent to their security details. Nevertheless, Trump has billed the U.S. government at least $40,000 to rent a room at Mar-a-Lago since he left office, according to the Washington Post.

During his time in office, Trump has charged taxpayers more than $2.5 million to use the facilities at his properties, the Post reported.