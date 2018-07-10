Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Trump’s Blatant ‘Lie’ About Their Late-Night Encounter

Two weeks ago, after President Donald Trump spent several minutes of a campaign rally in South Carolina railing against the big three network late-night hosts, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon joined forces to fire back at his outrageous insults. Tonight, it was Jimmy Kimmel’s turn.

As Kimmel explained to his audience Monday night, he has been on vacation since Trump made his remarks and, in fact, was so far into the wilderness of Montana that he did not even find out it had happened until his wife texted their emergency cell phone about it. It wasn’t until he got home from his trip that he got to watch the clip of the president of the United States telling what he now says is a completely fabricated story about him.

During his rally, after calling Colbert a “low-life” and Fallon a “lost soul,” Trump recounted a time when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before he was president. According to Trump, Kimmel waited for him outside of his theater on Hollywood Boulevard and opened the door for him as he walked in. “I’m telling you a true story,” Trump told the crowd. “I don’t even think he’d deny it.”

Well, Kimmel most certainly denied it on Monday, saying, “That never happened.”

“It’s a funny thing,” he said. “We all know, like even the people who like the president know he makes things up, but still it’s weird to hear him tell a lie that specifically involves you. Because all of a sudden you’re like wait, no, he’s lying!” When Trump described himself at the time as a “guy with potential,” Kimmel responded, “a guy with potential to ruin everything that is good in the world.”

Not only did Kimmel deny opening the door for Trump—guests don’t even enter the studio from the main Hollywood Boulevard entrance—he said he did not even say hello to him in the dressing room before the show. “I never do it,” he said. “I like to greet the guests on stage. I feel dumb saying hello to them and then saying hello again 10 minutes later.”

“I’ll tell you what really happened, OK?” Kimmel told his audience. “Donald Trump showed up one night outside our show banging on the backstage door. It was 2007. He had a half-finished bucket of chicken under his arm and he was screaming that he needed to use the bathroom. But unfortunately, there was someone in the bathroom. I believe it was Zach Braff who was in the bathroom. So Donald took a look around. He stuffed the remainder of the chicken in his jacket, he dropped his pants, he did his business in the bucket.”

“That’s true,” the host concluded. “That story is exactly as true as his was.”