Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Trump’s Hypocrisy on Obama and Iran

On Sunday night, after the president posted his all-caps threat against Iran on Twitter, Bloomberg News reporter Sahil Kapur dug up a curious series of tweets Trump sent about Obama between 2012 and 2013.

Repeatedly, Trump predicted that President Obama would start a war with Iran to first help himself get re-elected and then later simply to “save face.” It seems Jimmy Kimmel’s writing staff took note.

“The president was up past his bedtime last night, lashing out after the president of Iran said America should know that peace with Iran is the ‘mother of all peace’ and war with Iran is the ‘mother of all wars,’” Kimmel said in his monologue Monday night. “And to that Trump responded with the mother of all-caps.”

After reading Trump’s overheated tweet aloud, the host joked, “I guess that’s his idea of Sunday Funday.”

Noting that “people are wondering” why the president would threaten Iran with nuclear war when he “let Vladimir Putin practically run his fingers through his hair,” Kimmel asked, “Could it be that Trump is trying to use Iran? Maybe he’s using this to distract us from whatever he’s up to with Russia?”

Looking back at Trump’s previous tweets about Obama and Iran, including, “Remember what I previously said, Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is,” Kimmel added, “Now look at who’s threatening Iran to show how tough he is.”

“He does know these tweets don’t just disappear, right?” the host asked. “Is it possible he thinks he’s on Snapchat?”