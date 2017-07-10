Jimmy Kimmel Puts Donald Trump Jr. in His Place, Sends Him Access Hollywood Tape

Jimmy Kimmel, the outspoken late-night host who’s been utilizing his monologues to advocate for Obamacare and stricter gun control measures in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, had some strong words for President Trump and his eldest, fellow Twitter-loving son, Donald Trump Jr.

In Saturday morning’s to-be-expected Twitter rant from the president, Donald Trump criticized late-night television hosts for what he’s perceiving as unequal coverage—Trump-speak for disliking what’s being said about him in the media. “Late Night hosts are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?” he tweeted. (Trump sent the tweet one hour after his favorite program Fox & Friends aired a segment bashing late-night hosts.)

Kimmel replied directly to the president’s personal jab, stating that should the president resign, he shall in in turn receive the positive media coverage his ego so desperately, deeply craves. “Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job - I'll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA.”

Donald Trump Jr., who recently made headlines for ridding himself of secret service protection before embarking on a solitudinous excursion to slaughter moose, decided to chime in and quote-tweet Kimmel’s response to his father. “Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein? #askingforafriend.” (Please note the improper use of the widely-known phrase “#askingforafriend”; humor, nor timing, has never been synonymous with the Trumps.)

The Weinstein comment from Trump Jr. seemed odd considering that, during a 2013 radio interview on the “Opie and Anthony Show,” he suggested that women who won’t tolerate sexual harassment “don’t belong in the workforce.”

“I’m of that mindset—and I’ll get into trouble, I’m sure I’ll get myself in trouble one of these days,” Trump Jr., describing himself as a “guy’s-guy,” said of women’s attitudes towards workplace harassment. “If you can’t handle some of the basic stuff that’s become a problem in the workforce today, then you don’t belong in the workforce. Like, you should go maybe teach kindergarten. I think it’s a respectable position.”

It’s being said that late-night hosts have shied away from joking about Harvey Weinstein’s rampant sexual abuse allegations in their opening segments, but Kimmel, not one to back down or remain mum, cracked to Trump Jr. “You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting.”

Shortly thereafter, Trump Jr. again chose to quote-tweet his response for all 2.9 million of his enraged, presumably Kimmel-hating Twitter followers to see: “Great I look forward to your monologues next week. You’re probably due for a change if only for a moment or two.”

To cap this fraught exchange off, the comedian fired back in true Kimmel fashion: “Great - in the meantime, enjoy this!”, linking to the infamous Access Hollywood tape—you know, the footage of Donald Trump on a bus, boasting about grabbing women “by the pussy” without their consent—the same exploitative, vile behavior Harvey Weinstein stands accused of.

Donald Trump Jr., naturally, had nothing more to add.