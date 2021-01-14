On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the news that President Trump had been impeached in the House of Representatives—for a second time—with a vote of 232-197, over his incitement of a violent, seditious takeover of the U.S. Capitol.

“Unlike the first one, this was a bipartisan impeachment,” said Kimmel during his late-night monologue. “Every Democratic [representative], and a handful of Republicans—10 of them in the House—voted to throw Trump out in protest for his role organizing, mobilizing, and exciting the violent attack on them last week. These people attacked them, they tried to get the vice president, they tried to stop our election, and these jackholes today were like, ‘This is another political attack on our president!’”

Kimmel was of course referring to the many Republicans who failed to vote for impeachment, choosing fealty to a crooked former reality TV host and accused serial rapist over love of country. “Your president gave a big—I mean little—thumbs-up to an army of morons marching down the street, kicking in doors, killing a police officer, and smearing their feces all over your office. And most of these Republicans are like, ‘Well, the office did need some freshening up. Some color on the walls is nice!’” the comedian cracked.

But despite their decision, Trump made history. “Donald Trump becomes the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. I wonder if he’s tired of all the winning yet?” joked Kimmel. “Whatever they’ve said and done to support him in the past, I do want to commend those Republicans in the House who voted to hold Trump accountable. It’s a real act of courage—and should be treated as such. It’s not just a political risk. These Trump nuts will come to their house!

“But the rest of them, it’s always a surprise to see how crazy some of our elected officials are. And that was fully on display today as they supported their sad, orange man.”

Kimmel then cut to a montage of Republican members of Congress invoking everyone from Kathy Griffin and Madonna to Robert De Niro in their unconvincing attempts to distract from the president’s failure to uphold the sworn duties of his office.