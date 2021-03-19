Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Mocks Trump Wax Figure Getting Punched Out

In lieu of going after Don Jr. for getting all QAnon-y and accusing President Biden of “sniffing” children or taking shots at Donald Trump’s rather ashy and paunchy post-presidential look, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a chunk of his Thursday night monologue to a rather funny story involving the former president, who has been busy hiding out at his Florida country club Mar-a-Lago and participating in charity grifts since leaving office in disgrace following a deadly outbreak he did little to curb and the insurrectionist coup he helped incite.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, a wax museum-offshoot of Madame Tussaud’s in San Antonio, Texas, was forced to remove its rendering of Donald Trump because visitors would repeatedly punch it.

“Here’s a fun story involving our previous president. A place called Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to remove its sculpture of Donald Trump because people kept punching it in the face. Every day, someone would punch the wax figure in the face,” said a smiling Kimmel.

As the Express-News reported, guests “punched and scratched the figure, inflicting so much damage that management had it pulled from public view, said Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the wax museum.”

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart told the publication.

Of course, it struck Kimmel as odd that Trump’s was the figure being vandalized so aggressively given that his wax figure was situated between two dictators: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

“This should tell you something—look at the other two guys he’s posed with: Putin and Kim Jong-un. And the one getting punched in the face every day? Trump!” cracked Kimmel. “It’s our own guy. And what a likeness… why he has Heather Locklear’s hair, I don’t know.”

“Anyway, because of all the violent attacks, they had to take the statue down,” he added. “That’s a shame. Why not just fill it with candy and give everyone a bag?”