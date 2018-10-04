On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel followed up his phallic late-night turn by going after the president for mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during his Mississippi rally—a woman who’s accused his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of attempting to rape her at a house party when she was fifteen.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where was the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know… What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where was the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know…” Trump exclaimed, mocking Dr. Ford’s harrowing Senate testimony to loud cheers from his crowd of adoring acolytes.

The president lied, as is his wont: Dr. Ford could remember several of these things, including the general vicinity of the residence, how many years ago it was, and that it was upstairs. She even testified that she could draw a floor plan of the house.

“He couldn’t resist,” said Kimmel, shaking his head. “I have to say, I’m starting to think a bipolar sociopath with no moral compass might not have been our best choice for president of the United States. And the people in the crowd! When he did this, they loved it. He mocked this woman’s story about a sexual assault and they ate it up. They laughed, they cheered… I really don’t understand it.”

As expected, President Trump once again brought out his team of female shields (minus Ivanka) to defend the indefensible.

“Team Trump went all-out to defend the president,” Kimmel explained. “They said he was not mocking Dr. Ford. Kellyanne Conway said Dr. Ford has been treated ‘like a Fabergé egg by all of us, beginning with me and the president.’ And White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says he was just stating facts, and she blames this whole mess on the Democrats!”

Cue Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “This entire process has been a disgrace, and the only reason that it’s been that way is because Senate Democrats didn’t do this the way that it should have been done, and they circumvented the entire system. And frankly, they’ve underminded our entire judicial branch by the way that they’ve acted, and the inappropriateness with the way that they’ve conducted themselves.”

“Did she just say underminded?” asked Kimmel. “Yes, underminded. As in, this whole administration is woefully underminded.”

Kimmel neglected to mention that Huckabee Sanders lied, too: Senate Republicans have been calling the shots during virtually every step of this convoluted process.