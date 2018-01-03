Jimmy Kimmel Goes After ‘Maniac’ Trump for ‘Bragging About Who Has a Bigger Button’

Unlike his East Coast competitors, Jimmy Kimmel taped his first show back following a much-deserved holiday break after President Donald Trump sent out what we can only hope ends up being one of his scarier tweets of 2018.

After reading the tweet in question to the sound of laughs and groans from his Los Angeles audience, Kimmel said, “That’s right. Happy New Year, everybody! We have two maniacs with nuclear warheads bragging about who has the bigger button.”

But that wasn’t even the 2018 Trump tweet that Kimmel was most excited to talk about. Instead, he focused his attention on “what might be his tweet of the year” about commercial-aviation safety.

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation,” the president tweeted earlier on Monday. “Good news—it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

“Not since Harrison Ford was president have we felt so protected on a plane,” Kimmel joked. “What’s funny is that clearly he didn’t even read the report, which was about commercial aviation around the world. I don’t know if he thinks he’s president of the world now.”

“If we’re talking about the United States, it’s true, there were no deaths in commercial aviation in 2017, which is great,” the host continued. “But do you know which other years had no commercial aviation fatalities? 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010—in fact, the last one was in 2009. So thank you, President Trump, for being so effective you actually went back in time to improve my safety! What won’t this man take credit for?”

“By the way, it’s only January 2nd! I don’t think I can take another year like last year,” Kimmel added. “I might need to be put in one of those hyperbaric sleep chambers, just until like 2020 or something.”