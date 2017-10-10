Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Donald Trump Jr. Over Harvey Weinstein Jab

Over the weekend, Donald Trump Jr. picked a fight with Jimmy Kimmel. On Monday night, Kimmel finished it.

It all started early Saturday when President Trump started tweeting about late-night hosts and their “unfunny” material about him. “Should we get Equal Time?” the president asked.

“Which is an interesting question, especially since the president tweeted this demand for equal time after watching Fox & Friends breathlessly drool about how great he is for three hours straight,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel took it upon himself to respond to Trump, writing, “Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job – I’ll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA.” And moments later, Trump Jr.—or “DJTJ” as Kimmel called him—decided to enter the fray, asking, “Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein?” The first son was referring to the lack of jokes from late-night hosts like Kimmel about the sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood mogul.

Noting that Weinstein is “not the president” and “not particularly well-known outside of L.A. and New York,” Kimmel explained that the “insinuation was that we, as part of the biased left-wing propaganda machine, wouldn’t say anything about him because he’s a Democrat—never mind the thousands of jokes about Bill Cosby and Bill Clinton” that he has told over the years.

Kimmel responded to Trump Jr. by calling Weinstein’s alleged behavior “disgusting” and sharing the 2005 Access Hollywood tape of his “daddy” bragging about sexual assault. Trump Jr. went conspicuously silent after that.

“People are pointing to the fact that Harvey Weinstein was a Clinton supporter, and listen, it’s true, I’m not defending Hillary Clinton,” Kimmel said. “Fact is her campaign did take money from a high-profile man who has been accused of sexual harassment multiple times.” But, he added, Clinton also took money from another accused sexual harasser: Donald Trump, who famously donated to her Senate campaign.

To Trump Jr., Kimmel said, “Next time you’re defending your father and you think it’s a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly accused sexual predator, don’t. It doesn’t help.”

And because he promised Trump Jr. a Harvey Weinstein joke, he delivered this one to his audience: “What’s the difference between Harvey Weinstein and the Pillsbury Doughboy? When the Pillsbury Doughboy offers you a roll, he doesn’t ask you to watch him take a shower for it.”