Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on ‘Ignorant A-Hole’ Caitlyn Jenner

Jimmy Kimmel mocked California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner for comments she made this week to Fox News host Sean Hannity about the homeless population in her state.

Appearing on the Wednesday broadcast of Hannity, Jenner seemed to imply that as governor she would like to remove the state’s homeless population because they are an inconvenience to her and her wealthy friends.

“My friends are leaving California,” Jenner had said. “My hangar, the guy across... he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’”

After replaying this clip, Kimmel remarked, “Ah, homeless people: can’t walk around them, can’t fly over them.”

“Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?” Kimmel asked his audience. “Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole—even though she happens to be a trans person—show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know, I guess we’ll let the internet decide tomorrow.”

Since announcing her bid for office on April 23, the 71-year-old ex-Olympian has had trouble winning over the LGBTQ community, in part due to her past support of President Donald Trump, the fact that some of her current campaign advisors are former Trump aides, and how her open opposition to trans rights in sports.