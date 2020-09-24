Late in his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel brought up the bare minimum charges that were filed against the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor. “Many are upset. There are protests in Louisville and elsewhere as well,” the host said. “So the president, as he is known to do, took a moment to offer words of healing and unity and condolences to the Taylor family.”

Asked earlier in the day if he believes “justice was served” in the Breonna Taylor case and to offer a “message to the Black community, who believe that perhaps justice was not served by the decision that was rendered by the grand jury in Kentucky,” President Trump had nothing of substance to say.

“Well, my message is that I love the Black community,” Trump said. “And I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president. And I say with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, and I mean that. With opportunity zones and with criminal justice reform, with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically Black universities, colleges, schools, what we’ve done.”

He added. “Nobody’s done more. Abraham Lincoln, let’s give him the nod, but beyond that, nobody’s done more.”

“It’s amazing,” Kimmel said in response. “No matter what you ask him, he makes it about himself.” He imagined Trump answering a question about the Boston Celtics by saying, “Nobody’s done more for the Irish! Nobody’s driven more snakes out of Ireland than me. Maybe St. Patrick.”

“Thank you for yet another Sweatysburg Address, Donald,” the host added. “Can’t we just have the election now? Is anyone actually undecided?”

