Jimmy Kimmel Invites Trump and Stormy Daniels on His Show to Settle Their Lawsuit

Last month, Jimmy Kimmel scored the first (and only) late-night interview with Stormy Daniels, the porn star who’s claimed to have had an affair with President Donald Trump.

The alleged affair occurred from 2006 to 2007 and is said to have begun months after Trump’s wife, Melania, give birth to their son, Barron. When Daniels threatened to go public with the affair claim weeks prior to the U.S. presidential election—her representation was in talks with numerous publications, including this reporter—Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 through a Delaware shell company in exchange for an alleged nondisclosure agreement. The payment may have violated campaign finance rules.

Now, Daniels has filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that their nondisclosure agreement is invalid since he refused to sign it.

Kimmel addressed the ongoing controversy in his late-night monologue Wednesday night.

“We are sending warm wishes to those that are in the path of Winter Storm Quinn,” Jimmy Kimmel announced. “The other storm that is ravaging the East Coast today, specifically Washington, D.C., is Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who is now suing the president.”

Kimmel then walked his audience through some of the details of Daniels’ lawsuit against Trump, including that their aliases were allegedly “Peggy Peterson” and “David Dennison.”

“As you can see, there’s no signature next to the initials ‘DD,’” Kimmel said, displaying a page from the alleged nondisclosure agreement. “And by the way, even his initials have to be double-D.”

“It’s interesting,” the comedian continued, “he remembers to put his name on everything else—water, vodka, steaks, Trump, Trump, Trump—but he has a problem with bills: He doesn’t sign them or pay them.”

The ABC host also pointed to a section in the alleged nondisclosure agreement between Daniels and Trump referencing explicit images and/or texts.

According to the settlement agreement contained in the suit, “Prior to entering into this agreement, PP came into possession of certain ‘Confidential Information’ pertaining to DD, as more fully defined below, only some of which is in tangible form, which includes, but is not limited to information, certain still images and/or text messages which were authored by or relate to DD…”

“‘Still images and/or text messages’… that means Trump sent her a picture of his junk, right? I mean, that’s what we’re reading there,” joked Kimmel.

If that weren’t enough, Kimmel cited a Wall Street Journal report that Cohen, Trump’s lawyer who’s acknowledged putting up the $130,000 to pay Daniels, had been complaining to friends that Trump still hadn’t paid him back the money.

“Who are these people who loan Donald Trump money and think they’re getting paid back? My rule of thumb is: Never loan money to anybody who started a fake university,” said Kimmel.

Then he floated an idea.

“You know, it’s funny, I feel like there’s so much tension between Stormy Daniels and the president right now and I hate it when couples fight, so listen, guys, if you’re willing, I’d be happy to have you both on the show to act as mediator,” said Kimmel. “I don’t know about you guys, but I’m still rooting for those two crazy kids.”