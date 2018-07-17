Jimmy Kimmel Convinced Trump Pee Tape Exists ‘Beyond a Treasonable Doubt’

Jimmy Kimmel has one big takeaway from the “strangest of all 542 bizarre days of Donald Trump’s reign of error”: The pee tape is real.

“The president of the United States today publicly sided with Russia over our own FBI on the subject of cyber attacks on our election campaign,” Kimmel said of the president’s big summit with “his KGBFF” Vladimir Putin.

The host said we should have known how the meeting was going to go when Trump winked at Putin during a photo-op in front of the press. “That’s the ‘thanks for keeping that tape between us guys’ wink,” he joked.

“Is it possible that Vladimir Putin brought a hypnotist to that meeting instead of a translator?” Kimmel asked, before playing the clip that “really got people fired up” in which Trump refused to denounce Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.

“Well, I guess that settles it,” Kimmel said, laughing. “If you’re wondering whether or not Vladimir Putin has an incriminating video of Donald Trump, we now know beyond a treasonable doubt that he does.” He added, “We haven’t seen an American so owned by a Russian since Rocky IV.”

Kimmel called Monday’s summit a “total win for Putin and a shameful day for America.”