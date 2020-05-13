One night after taking down the haters who threatened his family over a misleading Mike Pence joke, Jimmy Kimmel was back at it Tuesday night. And he didn’t miss a beat when it came to hammering the Trump administration for its continued failures around the COVID-19 crisis.

As the late-night host pointed out, President Trump is declaring that America has “prevailed” on the very same day Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that re-reopening the country too soon could lead to “needless suffering and death.”

“So I guess it just comes down to who you believe: the doctor who is one of the world's leading experts on infectious disease or our personal pan president,” Kimmel said before sharing a classic TV commercial in which Trump and his first wife Ivana share a stuffed-crust pie from Pizza Hut.

“And this is interesting, at Fox News, which is the little engine behind the ‘back to work’ movement, they just decided to keep their own offices closed through June 15th,” Kimmel said. “Isn’t that something? Fox News, the ones who are making fun of people cowering at home, is advising its employees to stay at home. Because apparently they don’t get their news from Fox News. So looks like we have at least another month of Judge Jeanine smearing her lipstick on like the Joker.”

But the story that seemed to get under Kimmel’s skin the most had to do with Trump’s new favorite distraction: “Obamagate.”

“He doesn’t know what Obamagate is but he’s going with it,” Kimmel said. “He’s very mad because Obama said the government’s response to the virus has been a ‘chaotic disaster.’ And in an interview with Trump’s daughter-in-law, Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, pretended to be mad too.”

After playing the clip of McConnell calling Obama “classless” for speaking out against his successor, Kimmel replied, “Wait, Obama is classless? He’s joking now, right? I mean, of all the wildly hypocritical things anyone has said about anything during this ordeal, the idea that Obama is classless and shouldn’t say bad things about another president, that might take the cake!”

“The tonnage of terrible things Trump has said about Obama, I would put them all on screen, but no one in the world has a big-enough screen to see all of them,” the host continued. “The screen over the field where the Dallas Cowboys play isn’t big enough for all of them. So he had to be kidding. Mitch, you dirty little snapping turtle, you got us again!”

