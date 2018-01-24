Jimmy Kimmel: Melania Skipped Davos Because She ‘Hates’ Trump

Could it be a coincidence that First Lady Melania Trump canceled her plans to accompany the president on his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week just days after news broke that her husband had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels shortly after their son Barron was born?

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think so.

After reminding viewers about that “saga,” Kimmel noted that “all of a sudden” Melania Trump decided not to join her husband in Switzerland. “According to her director of communications, the first lady is skipping her trip due to ‘scheduling and logistical issues,’” the host said. “And because she hates him.”

“So instead of going to Davos, I guess her plan was to stay back in the White House to keep digging the escape tunnel she has hidden behind a poster of Tom Selleck,” Kimmel joked, adding, “This will be a rare public separation for America’s most notoriously affectionate couple.”

As many news outlets noticed, neither the president nor the first lady made any public mention of their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday. “I’m sure he just forgot,” the host said. “I mean, how many anniversaries to how many wives can one man keep track of?”

With that, Kimmel cut to an extended parody of ABC’s The Bachelor that included Melania Trump among the female contestants. “He’s a gentleman,” the first lady said in one clip. “We have a great relationship and I think that’s a very important. I don’t want to change him, he doesn’t want to change me.”

Sadly, she did not receive a rose.