Jimmy Kimmel: Only Don Jr. Could Be ‘Too Stupid to Collude’

“It was another remarkable day here in the United States,” Jimmy Kimmel told viewers at the top of his monologue Thursday night following the release of the Mueller report. Then he turned his ire to Attorney General William Barr.

“Before the report came out this morning Trump’s defense attorney general William Barr held a very curious press conference, which was clearly designed to put a positive spin on this not very positive report,” the late-night host said. “This Bill Barr, I don’t know what his deal is,” he added. “But he looks like if Elton John had conversion therapy and it worked.”

Noting that “many experts on the presidency were shocked by Bill Barr’s willingness to spin this thing in the president’s favor,” Kimmel said, “The attorney general is supposed to be independent, not an apologist for the White House.”

Later, Kimmel moved onto the “most explosive part” of the report, which revealed President Trump’s reaction to the appointment of the special counsel. Slumping in his chair, Trump reportedly said, “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked.”

“And of course, he was wrong, it wasn’t the end of his presidency,” Kimmel replied. “And it’s us that are fucked.”

Trump also allegedly said, “This is the worst thing that ever happened to me,” to which the host shot back, “And I assume that includes Don Jr. being born.”

And speaking of Kimmel favorite Trump family target “DJTJ,” Kimmel highlighted the fact that Mueller’s team declined to indict the president’s eldest son because they could not determine that he “willfully violated the law.”

“In other words,” Kimmel said, “he was ruled too stupid to collude.”