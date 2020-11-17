Donald Trump’s presidency began with an obvious lie from his press secretary about crowd size, and apparently it’s ending that way too.

“There was a rally on Saturday in Washington, what they called the ‘Million MAGA March,’” Jimmy Kimmel said of the pro-Trump protest that went down over the weekend. “They were about 995,000 short of a million, but don’t say that to White House Press Secretary Kasey Macaroni, who did what Trump press secretaries are expected to do, she added a few zeros to the total.”

The late-night host then displayed a tweet from Kayleigh McEnany, who wrote, “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!!” with heart and American flag emojis for good measure.

“Even Sean Spicer was like, ‘Eh, it’s a little much,’” Kimmel joked. After explaining that local authorities actually estimate the size of the crowd to be about 10,000 people, he said, “In fairness to Kayleigh, if you ask her how old she is, she holds up her fingers and says ‘this many.’”

“The president did not speak at the rally,” the host added, “but he did take a ride through the crowd to give a tiny little thumb up on the way to the golf club he would never allow any of the people to join.”

While Trump declined to address his thousands of supporters, they were treated to speeches from former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, QAnon-endorsing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the MyPillow guy Mike Lindell.

