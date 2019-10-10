On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed the “King of All Media,” Howard Stern, onto his late-night show. But the two “dear friends” only managed to discuss the most powerful man in the world, President Trump, for a grand total of 30 seconds.

“When Trump actually started to win, I never would’ve imagined that I’d see newscasters quoting my show like it was the Bible. It was just so weird. And they were bringing up my name in the debates and all this other stuff, and it was kind of surreal,” Stern explained. “And then I said to myself, well, maybe I’m sort of a journalist? Journalism comes in strange ways, because I had all this wealth of material with Donald Trump—who by the way, was the best radio guest ever because he would say things that no one else on the planet would say.”

Earlier on in the program, Kimmel took aim at one of his favorite targets: Melania Trump. The comic had previously joked that the White House sinkhole was one of the first lady’s escape tunnels to get away from her misogynistic husband, and on this night, he focused on her decision to erect a tennis pavilion on the White House grounds.

“Meanwhile, as her husband tries to dig up dirt on his opponents, the first lady is building a tennis pavilion on the White House lawn—for real. As if they’re going to be there to enjoy it,” cracked Kimmel, before showing a photo of Melania in green stilettos sticking a gold-plated shovel into the ground. “There she is, breaking ground in her most rugged pair of construction stilettos. She’s definitely digging an escape tunnel, right? That’s either an escape tunnel or a shallow grave.”

“I love that with all this chaos going on, Melania thought, ‘I will build a tennis pavilion!’” said Kimmel. “And now, once that’s built, all guests of the White House will have a front-row seat to this,” the comic continued, before throwing to that infamous photo of an out-of-shape Trump playing tennis in tighty whities-revealing short shorts.

“It’s John Big MacEnroe! It’s Billie Jean Burger King! It’s Roger Well-Federer!” exclaimed Kimmel to roars from his audience.