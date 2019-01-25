Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump ‘Bending Over’ for Nancy Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off his Thursday night monologue with the latest “battle royale” between Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump.

“As you may know—or maybe you don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on in your lives—but you may know that Trump was supposed to give the State of the Union address on Tuesday,” the host told his viewers. “And Nancy Pelosi shut that down, in what many are describing as an embarrassing loss for our embarrassing president.”

After an extended back and forth between Trump and Pelosi, the president finally blinked on Wednesday night, tweeting that he would wait to give his speech until after the government reopened—per her demands.

“So he will not give the State of the Union on Tuesday,” Kimmel added. “Instead, he will have the night free to eat cheeseburgers and watch an all-new episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club , which he loves.”

“Pelosi really got the best of him,” Kimmel said. “Usually when Trump bends over for a woman like that, it’s because she’s spanking him with a magazine with his face on the cover.”