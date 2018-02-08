Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Bald Spot Reveal: ‘Now the Red Hats Make Sense’

“Have you seen the video of President Trump’s hair flapping in the wind? If you haven’t, you’re in for a bigly treat,” announced Jimmy Kimmel.

The host, who recently conducted a highly publicized sit-down interview with Trump’s alleged porn star paramour Stormy Daniels, kicked off the Wednesday night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by playing a viral video of Trump boarding Air Force One en route to Mar-a-Lago. Taken on February 2nd, the video depicts the president hustling up the airstairs—and as he does, a flap of his elaborately coiffed hair helmet is blown to the side, revealing a gaping bald spot.

“His hair tried to fly to Mar-a-Lago on its own. Now the red hats make sense!” said Kimmel, laughing hysterically. “That’s unbelievable. I think we might have to see that again. This is why Darth Vader had the good sense to wear a helmet.”

The late-night host added: “According to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, the president’s hair stayed perfectly still, he does not have a bald spot, and anything to the contrary is fake news.”

Kimmel played the video a total of three times for his studio audience, which was in hysterics. He then threw to a clip of Trump railing against wind turbines—one of his favorite pastimes. Trump hates wind turbines with the fire of a thousand suns. He’s tweeted anti-wind energy sentiments dozens of times, including gems like, “It’s Friday. How many bald eagles did wind turbines kill today? They are an environmental & aesthetic disaster.”

The hair-flapping video prompted Kimmel to joke, “Now we know why he’s anti-wind! He doesn’t care about birds—the guy eats Kentucky Fried Chicken twice a week! Put the hair up one more time. It looks like what would happen if you rolled a cantaloupe around on the floor of a dog groomer.”

Adding insult to injury, the comedian then showed the embarrassing video to a bunch of hairstylists around Los Angeles, asking their thoughts.

“It’s a bad weave,” said Leandro of L7 Hair Studio, comparing it to “that monster from Goonies.”

“Someone did not glue that down tight enough,” added Sarah from Harroin Salon.