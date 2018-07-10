Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Overly ‘Dramatic’ Supreme Court Announcement

Jimmy Kimmel taped his first show back from a July 4th break before President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his second Supreme Court pick Monday night. But that didn’t stop him from making fun of his over-the-top rollout.

“Tonight was a bigly night for our Celebrity A-president,” Kimmel said in his monologue, noting that the big show actually “interrupted The Bachelorette on ABC,” adding, “Trump, as he has been known to do, announced his announcement multiple times on Twitter.”

In response to one tweet in which Trump wrote he “has long heard” that choosing a Supreme Court justice is the “most important” decision a president can make, Kimmel said, “‘I have long heard’ for Donald Trump means they said it this morning on Fox & Friends.”

“I don’t know why he has to be so dramatic about this kind of thing,” Kimmel added. “No one needs more suspense. Just give us the name of your nominee so we can move on with our terrifying lives, OK?”

With that, Kimmel cut to a “clip” of the announcement in which Trump defied all of the pundits and experts and chose as his Supreme Court pick… Lord Voldemort himself. “That was actually a surprise, I will give you that.”