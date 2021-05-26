Former President Donald Trump is still going around asking for money in a TV advertisement that Jimmy Kimmel thoroughly mocked in his monologue on Thursday.

The thirty-second spot features the ex-commander in chief—still referred to as “President”—saying he needs cash to prevent the country from “being destroyed.”

“It’s so brazen, one could almost call it magnificent,” Kimmel said.

The ad is being aired on the conservative television station Newsmax, which was recently forced to retract its false election claims in light of a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems.

It opens by claiming that President Joe Biden is “falling down on the job” as a not-so-subtle clip plays of the president tripping while ascending the stairs to Air Force One.

“President Trump is fighting to elect ‘America First’ Republicans to stop Biden’s disastrous policies,” the narrator says. “And he needs your help.”

Trump then cuts right to the point: “Send your money to DonaldJTrump.com.”

“Send the billionaire your money, dummies, he wants it,” Kimmel said, noting the blunt nature of the financial appeal, something in which Trump is well versed.

In the two months after the presidential election, Trump raked in more than $250 million, having fundraised off his own false claims of a rigged contest. But what exactly that money went toward isn’t clear, and much of it could simply be personal use.

“[Trump is] not even bothering to send a worthless commemorative coin in exchange anymore,” Kimmel added.

“Donald Trump is the personal injury attorney of former presidents,” Kimmel concluded. The late-night host added that there are “mini-Trumps all over the place,” like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is making a habit of comparing mask mandates and vaccine passports to Nazi Germany.