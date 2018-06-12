Jimmy Kimmel Nails Fox News for Calling Trump and Kim ‘Two Dictators’

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un had not yet participated in their glorified photo op on Monday when Jimmy Kimmel taped his show, but the host still came armed with jokes about the historic “summit.”

“For whatever reason, Donald Trump seems determined to become friends with our enemies and enemies with our friends,” Kimmel said in his monologue, pivoting from the disastrous G7 summit in Canada to a somewhat more promising summit in Singapore.

“When Trump arrived in Singapore overnight, Fox News delivered what might be their most fair and balanced assessment of this presidency to date,” he added, before playing the clip in which Fox & Friends Weekend host Abby Huntsman made the mistake of calling Trump and Kim “two dictators.”

Huntsman later apologized for the apparent slip of the tongue, tweeting. “ I’ll never claim to be a perfect human being. We all have slip ups in life, I have many :) now let’s all move on to things that actually matter.”

“Tonight’s meeting will be one-on-one with a couple of translators, and that’s it,” Kimmel said later. “Trump said he hopes that he and Kim Jong Un like each other.” Pointing out that the North Korean leader is a “brutal dictator who starves his people and murders his political enemies,” the host added, “They’re definitely going to like each other.”

“They might even fall in love,” he added. “My hope is that the summit ends with Trump giving Kim Jong Un a rose and Kim Jong Un eating it.”