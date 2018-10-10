If Kanye West’s latest pro-Trump rant following Saturday Night Live’s season premiere was intended to get the president’s attention, it worked. This Thursday, the rapper is scheduled to have lunch at the White House with Trump. “Now there’s a devil’s triangle for you, huh?” Jimmy Kimmel remarked Tuesday night.

“The topics at the lunch are said to include prison reform, gang violence and how good it feels to unload like a maniac on Twitter,” Kimmel joked. “What is that conversation going to be like? I was thinking about it this afternoon. What is it that Kanye West likes about Donald Trump? I can’t figure it out. And then I saw a picture of him with Kim and it hit me: Kanye loves a big ass.”

The whole thing has Kimmel wondering how the “hysterical right-wing media” will react to the visit. “Remember when Obama invited Common to the White House, all the fuss over that?” he asked.

With that, Kimmel cut to a clip of his frequent nemesis Sean Hannity losing his mind on Fox News in 2011 over the idea that Common, a rapper who “uses the ‘N-word’” and “talks about cops,” would be coming to Obama’s White House for an event. “This is the president of the United States of America,” Hannity said at the time. “You know what? This is not a good message for our kids.”

“Right, and if Sean Hannity thinks Common sends a bad message to our kids, what must he think about Kanye West?” Kimmel asked.

“The president is getting some very public, enthusiastic praise from one of America’s most iconic rappers,” Hannity said recently. “Kanye West takes a stand for freedom of thought and freedom of expression, we should all support this.”

Laughing, Kimmel said, “Good for Sean. He’s evolving, he really is.”