Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Pregnancy Cover-Up Rumors: ‘Just What We Need, Another Trump’

After diving into the absurdity of Michael Cohen’s Donald Trump tapes on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel returned to the “ veritable cornucopia of crazy” again on Thursday night. “I’m starting to think maybe Trump doesn’t hire all the ‘best people,’” the host joked.

“And by the way, you know who’s really annoyed about this? Russia,” he added. “They’re like, ‘Why are we putting so much work into spying on the Americans when they seem to be doing it to themselves all the time?’”

But Kimmel seemed particularly interested in a new potential bombshell from Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, who revealed on Thursday that he is representing three more women who Trump allegedly tried to pay off, including one in which the alleged motivation was “concern about a pregnancy.”

“Oh, that’s great,” Kimmel said. “Just what we need, another Trump out there, lurking, planning to run in 2048.”

Responding to reports that Trump may be “worried that new revelations of infidelity could affect his marriage,” Kimmel asked, “Can you imagine if Melania leaves Donald Trump while he is in office? What if he has to give her the White House in the divorce settlement? How would that work?”

“And you know if they split up he wouldn’t just lay low,” he continued. “He’d be out there dating. He’d be like, ‘You know what? I think I might need to make a state visit to Sweden, smooth a few things out over there.”

Kimmel ended this section of his monologue with a promo for “Trump on Tape: The Complete Collection,” featuring such classic hits as “Where the Hell Is My Coke?” and “Moved on Her Like a Bitch.”