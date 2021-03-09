Jimmy Kimmel Rips ‘Inbreeding’ Royals’ Racist Meghan Markle Attack

Like at least a decent number of the more than 17 million Americans who tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey’s dramatic sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel initially had “no interest” in watching the special. “Then my wife put it on and I was like, ‘Wait, rewind that! What did he say? Prince Charles is an animal!’”

Joking that the event “will surely go down in history as the most shocking gender reveal party of all time,” Kimmel said, “If only there was a way these Oprah specials could vaccinate us too, it would be amazing.”

“Everyone thinks marrying a prince is like a fairy tale,” he added. “Turns out, it’s not. Meghan Markle said that when she joined the royal family they took away her passport, driver’s license, and keys. ‘Welcome to the royal family. Please remove your belt and get ready for a cavity search.’”

Perhaps because of his overall disinterest in all things royal, the late-night host did not mince words when it came to condemning the way Markle in particular was treated by the family.

“Meghan claims she was silenced during her time in the U.K. and after watching this last night, I have to say, I believe it,” Kimmel said, pointing to the section where she revealed there were “conservations” about how dark her baby’s skin would be. “Imagine after centuries of inbreeding all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby’s skin.”

“And by the way, they should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry,” he added. “No offense, but I mean, Harry kind of looks like the guy who played Screech—may he rest in peace.”

As for the fact that “racism” helped drive the couple from the U.K. to America, Kimmel said, “You know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism. That’s like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E Cheese.”

Of course, as “genuine” as the pair seemed throughout the interview, there was “one part of the interview” that “didn’t ring true” to Kimmel. That was when Winfrey asked if they have watched The Crown and they said “some of it.”

“Alright, nobody watches some of The Crown,” he replied. “Once you start The Crown, you finish The Crown. You’re hooked!”

