“Democrats were riding high today, even though they probably lost the House and could still lose the Senate,” Jimmy Kimmel said in his big post-midterms monologue Wednesday night. “It’s like, ‘Great news! We didn't get beaten as badly as everyone expected us to!’”

The late-night host characterized the results as they stand now as “less of a red wave and more of a purple-nurple,” adding, “America twisted Donald Trump’s chubby little nipples into a balloon animal last night.”

Later, the host laughed to himself as he relayed the reports that Trump is “livid” at Dr. Mehmet Oz in particular for losing his Senate race in Pennsylvania and has even been blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the candidate. According to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Trump described it as “not her best decision.”

“Might even be her second worst decision,” Kimmel joked. “Trump is so angry at Melania, they’re no longer sleeping in separate beds.”

From there, Kimmel shared an extended montage of pundits on both sides of the aisle calling Trump the “biggest loser” of the midterm elections. “I don’t know, that’s not fair,” Kimmel said when it was over. “His candidates did just as well as Trump Airlines, Trump Steaks and Trump University.”