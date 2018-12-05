Jimmy Kimmel has a particular disdain for Donald Trump Jr. But on Tuesday night, he turned his attention to the president’s other adult son.

“The president’s son, Eric Trump, is he the smart one?” the late-night host asked during his monologue. “No, there are no smart ones.” He brought up Don Jr.’s younger brother because of a tweet he posted the night before attacking George Conway—husband of “the president’s top henchwoman” Kellyanne Conway— for his near-constant criticism of President Trump on his Twitter account.

“Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all,” Eric Trump wrote.

As Kimmel explained, the tweet that seems to have set Eric Trump off was George Conway’s response to the president’s public praise of Roger Stone, who said he “will never testify” against him. “ File under “18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512,” Conway posted, referring to the sections of U.S. code dealing with witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

“I tell you what,” Kimmel said of Eric Trump. “If he thinks that’s horrible, wait until he hears what Daddy and Auntie Stormy did to his step-mommy Melania. Talk about disrespectful. He is going to be PO’ed.”

Of course, the host added, all of this is “nothing more than a side-stage performance for collusion-palooza,” noting that the “witch hunt for red November could be over soon” as Robert Mueller is reportedly preparing his report. “If you haven’t been following, we’re at the part in The Godfather where Michael Corleone goes to the baptism, that’s where we are.”

“But what if Mueller comes out at the end of all this and says, ‘Here’s my report, he’s innocent, the president is as clear as a mountain spring,’ could you imagine?” Kimmel asked. “Of course, Trump would be like, ‘War hero Mueller, great guy, straight shooter.’ But that seems unlikely.”