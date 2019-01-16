Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's "hamberders" tweet.

President Donald Trump is not just overseeing America’s longest government shutdown ever, he also “made history” in another way this week.

“Donald Trump today became the first U.S. president ever to congratulate himself on placing a fast food order,” Jimmy Kimmel told viewers Tuesday night before reading the tweet that appeared on the president’s timeline earlier in the day.

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” Trump wrote. “Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

He later deleted that tweet and reposted it with the correct spelling of hamburgers.

“How does that happen?” Kimmel asked in disbelief. “The ‘e’ and the ‘u’ aren’t even near each other on the keyboard. It’s like in the middle of tweeting he had a stroke or something. Or is it possible… he thought they were called ‘hamberders’ until today?”

Trump was later trolled by, among others, the official Burger King Twitter account—or “Burger Kings” as he calls it—which tweeted that they were “all out of hamberders” after the president’s large order.

“Prepare your Burger Kingdom for a siege!” Kimmel warned on behalf of Trump.

“I’m not sure what I love most about this,” the host said of Trump’s original tweet. “The fact that he wrote ‘hamberders’ or the fact he brags ‘I paid.’ Like a new stepdad trying to be cool with the kids.”

And while the president claimed to have purchased 1,000 “hamberders,” Trump himself told reporters on Monday that he only had 300. “He has to lie about everything,” Kimmel said. “He can’t help it. Or maybe he ate the other 700 hamburgers himself.”