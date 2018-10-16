On his first night of his annual week-long stint in Brooklyn, Jimmy Kimmel had a question for his New York audience. “Is Donald Trump the president here, too?” he asked. “Well, back in L.A. he is, and it’s not going great.”

The late-night host zeroed in on the president’s “at times contentious” sit-down on 60 Minutes the night before, including the moment Trump got so frustrated with Leslie Stahl that he told her, “I’m the president and you’re not.”

“So charming,” Kimmel said. “I get the feeling he ends conversations like that a lot.”

But Kimmel was far more excited to talk about another revelation from the 60 Minutes episode. During another part of the interview, CBS cameras captured a bizarre painting of Trump surrounded by former Republican presidents, from Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan to the two Bushes.

“This masterpiece is hanging at the White House,” the host marveled, noting that there only three living people in the painting and “two of them hate Donald Trump, the other one is Donald Trump.”

Andy Thomas, the artist behind “The Republican Club,” told The Daily Beast that Trump called him personally to tell him how much he liked the piece. “He was very complimentary,” Thomas said. “He made a comment that he’d seen a lot of paintings of himself and he rarely liked them.”

“What a beautifully crafted piece of narcissism that is,” Kimmel added. “It's hard to figure out which piece of insanity to focus on: the fact that Richard Nixon and Abraham Lincoln in this scenario are friends or the fact that Donald Trump weighs less than 200 pounds in this painting. But suffice it to say it’s not very realistic.”

With that, he showed the audience a far “more realistic” painting: Donald Trump playing poker with a table of dogs.