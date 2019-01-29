President Donald Trump did the “unthinkable” this past weekend and “lashed out at Fox News” on Twitter, Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue Monday night. But in doing so, he also inadvertently attacked a random California teen named Jillian Turner.

“Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @JillianTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!” the president of the United States tweeted.

“Wow,” Kimmel replied. “Donald Trump attacking Fox News is like Trader Joe attacking the Fearless Flyer. It’s unheard of.”

“But the best part of the tweet from our stable genius leader is that he misspelled Gillian Turner,” the host continued, explaining that “the Gillian Turner from Fox News spells Gillian with a ‘G.’”

“In his trademark haste, he accidentally tweeted at Jillian Turner with a ‘J,’ who turns out to be a teenager from Weed, California,” Kimmel said, “which is where he should be living by the way.” Trump later deleted and replaced his tweet, tagging the correct person.

“SO THAT HAPPENED,” Turner, a high school student with less than 500 followers, tweeted in response:

“That’s gotta be a surprise,” Kimmel added. “Do we really think he knows the difference between North and South Korea? Because I don’t know.”

Earlier in his monologue, the host hit Trump for another weekend tweet in which he insisted that his decision to reopen the government without getting his wall was “in no way a concession,” adding, “It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

“That’s right, he was taking care of the millions of people he badly hurt,” Kimmel said. “And if he doesn’t get a wall in three weeks, he’s going to badly hurt those people again!”