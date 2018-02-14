Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Omarosa Is Making Up White House Drama

During his monologue on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that President Donald Trump hasn’t said much of anything yet about the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“Here’s what I bet Trump is watching instead of the Olympics,” Kimmel said. “Omarosa, the former Apprentice contestant, then Celebrity Apprentice contestant, then White House Apprentice contestant, is now a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.”

“That’s right, Omarosa is trapped in a house with a bunch of reality TV stars, just like Melania,” the host added.

After crying over how “bad” things have gotten in the Trump White House during the show’s premiere, Omarosa proceeded to lay out how much worse she thinks a President Mike Pence would be on Monday night’s episode.

“As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she said to her fellow housemates. “Everybody that’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for days of Trump if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme.”

She then added, “I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’”

“You think maybe Jesus is playing a prank on Mike Pence or something?” Kimmel asked. “‘Mike, this is Jesus, go out and tell everyone you call your wife mother.’”

“I wonder how much Omarosa really knows,” Kimmel added. “I feel like it’s possible she got about as much inside information about what goes on at the White House as a class of elementary school kids do on the White House tour.”