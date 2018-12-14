Earlier this week, Jimmy Kimmel noted in his monologue that, given John Kelly’s clashes with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, whoever Donald Trump ends up picking to be his next chief of staff will need the approval of his daughter and son-in-law. Now, it seems that Kushner himself might be up for the job.

According to The Huffington Post, Kushner “has been pushing his own candidacy with Trump, citing his work on a criminal justice reform package and a claimed ability to work with Democrats.”

Or as Kimmel put it, “I guess the thinking is, if he’s good enough to screw my daughter, he’s good enough to screw the country,” to groans from his audience. “I really hope he hires Jared and then he fires Jared so we go through the whole thing,” he added.

Earlier in his monologue, the late-night host took on Trump’s attempts to defend himself in the wake of Michael Cohen’s sentencing. “First it was, ‘I never had sex with those women,’” Kimmel said. “Then it was, ‘I never paid those women.’ Now it’s, ‘I assumed it was legal to pay those women.’”

“Next week he’ll say he didn’t know they were women,” he continued. “And that’s why he asked them to take off their clothes.”

Kimmel also had one big question about the latest Trump scandal involving “misspent” money from his inaugural fund: “If they really did spend $103 million on this inauguration, how is it possible that the only band they could get to play it was 3 Doors Down?”